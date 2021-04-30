Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.80. 638,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,919. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

