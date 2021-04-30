AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

