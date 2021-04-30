Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.44. 1,559,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 77.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

