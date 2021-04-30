Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 45,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,577,000 after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.55. 814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,813. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.87 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

