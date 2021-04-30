Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.10.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB opened at $177.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.20. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.