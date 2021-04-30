Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the March 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIXXF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

