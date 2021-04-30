Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.13

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 54898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKBTY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

