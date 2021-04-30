Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

NYSE ALEX traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 534,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,524. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.50 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

