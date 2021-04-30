Alexander Otto Sells 8,500,000 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SITC stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 92.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $15.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
