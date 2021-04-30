Alexander Otto Sells 8,500,000 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SITC stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 92.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $15.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

