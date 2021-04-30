Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.680-7.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ARE traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.10. The stock had a trading volume of 752,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,466. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $181.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day moving average of $167.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.71.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

