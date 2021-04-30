Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,529,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $165.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $168.51. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

