Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s (ALFVY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS ALFVY traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.24. 8,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,918. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

