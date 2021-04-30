Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALHC. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.
Shares of ALHC opened at $26.73 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
