Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALHC. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of ALHC opened at $26.73 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

