Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $25.33

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.33, but opened at $26.76. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 147 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

