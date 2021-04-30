Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Up 179.1% in April

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 179.1% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

