Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.66

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.66 and traded as high as $35.27. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 22,973 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANCUF. Barclays lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

