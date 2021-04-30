Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, an increase of 107.6% from the March 31st total of 114,700 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.33% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALIM stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

