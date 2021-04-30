Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

