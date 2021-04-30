ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

ALLETE has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE ALE opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

