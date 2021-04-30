ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALE. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

NYSE ALE opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 4.7% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

