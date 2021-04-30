Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.10 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,435. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

