AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 162.3% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.49. 27,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,725. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

