AllSafe 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $251.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $470,148.18 and approximately $251.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069734 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001237 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 72% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

