Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,512.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,429.89 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,173.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,911.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 109,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 51.4% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

