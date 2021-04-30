Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,479.79.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.15 on Friday, hitting $2,419.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,455. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,299.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,173.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,911.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.