Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $2,700.00 at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price upped by analysts at Cowen from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,479.79.

GOOG stock opened at $2,429.89 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,173.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,911.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

