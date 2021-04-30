AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to $27.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATGFF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AltaGas from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 3,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,259. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

