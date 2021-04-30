AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.64.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded up C$0.52 on Friday, hitting C$22.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,814. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$14.55 and a 52 week high of C$23.24.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

