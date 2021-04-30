AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AltaGas (TSE:ALA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

ALA stock opened at C$22.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

