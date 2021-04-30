ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.92 and last traded at $67.13. 2,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 231,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

