Amandla Mk Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06.

Shares of National Research stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,251. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.66.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 87.53%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Research by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in National Research by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in National Research by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National Research by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in National Research by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.