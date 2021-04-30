Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,218.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,199.35. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit