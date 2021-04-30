Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,218.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,199.35. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

