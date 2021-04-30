Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.25 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%.

AMZN traded down $3.89 on Friday, reaching $3,467.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,907,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,199.49. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,200.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.33.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

