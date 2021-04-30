Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.25 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%.

AMZN traded down $3.89 on Friday, reaching $3,467.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,907,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,199.49. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,200.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.33.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Earnings History for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit