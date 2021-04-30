America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter valued at $144,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $360.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.54. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

