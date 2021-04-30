American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after buying an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 518,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,889,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

