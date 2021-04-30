Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.40. 802,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.02. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $261.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

