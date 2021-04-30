Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $260.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $261.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.80 and its 200-day moving average is $205.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.