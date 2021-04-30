AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.90

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.90 and last traded at $121.90, with a volume of 1581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,127.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.6% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

