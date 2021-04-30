Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 13,500 Shares

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $40,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,578,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST opened at $2.58 on Friday. Amesite Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Amesite as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

