Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 13,500 Shares

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $40,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,578,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST opened at $2.58 on Friday. Amesite Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Amesite as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

