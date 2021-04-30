Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.000-17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.41 billion.Amgen also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.74 on Friday, reaching $238.45. The company had a trading volume of 56,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.23.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

