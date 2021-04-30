Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.000-17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.41 billion.Amgen also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.
Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.74 on Friday, reaching $238.45. The company had a trading volume of 56,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.
AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.23.
In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
