Analysts Anticipate ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after buying an additional 1,198,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALXO stock traded down $9.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 408,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,526. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

