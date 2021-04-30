Analysts Anticipate ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after buying an additional 1,198,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALXO stock traded down $9.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 408,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,526. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit