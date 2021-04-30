Analysts Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.85 Million

Analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce sales of $113.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.20 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $456.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.90 million to $460.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $449.40 million, with estimates ranging from $440.20 million to $458.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,439,054.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,389 shares of company stock worth $10,287,821 over the last three months. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $141,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $77.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

