Analysts Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion.

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.22. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,382. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $139.41 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

