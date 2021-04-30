Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. ChannelAdvisor also posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

In related news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. Insiders have sold a total of 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECOM opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $668.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

