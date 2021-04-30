Analysts Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.38. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $17.52 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $170.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

