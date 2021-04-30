Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.86 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMAB. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 46,213 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 121.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMAB stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 239,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,754. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

