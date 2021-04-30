Analysts Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSR. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

CSR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $77.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a market cap of $930.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

