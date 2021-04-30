Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Post $1.07 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.12. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $202.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.01 and a 200-day moving average of $176.83. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $103.09 and a 52 week high of $206.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

