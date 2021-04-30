Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,228,793.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.51. 6,188,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,114. The company has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day moving average is $169.38. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

