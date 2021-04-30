Analysts Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.15). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $1,320,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,287,670.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,916 shares of company stock worth $32,222,039. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,536. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.29 and a 200 day moving average of $164.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -145.44 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

